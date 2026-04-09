West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee files nomination papers from Bhabanipur

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from her native Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur in South Kolkata. The list of proposers in her nomination form reflected the “cosmopolitan” nature of Bhabanipur, which is considered a cauldron of people from almost the entire country.

The proposers in her nomination form include Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s wife, Ismat Hakim (representing the Muslims), actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Koel Mallick’s husband, Nishpal Singh Rane (representing the Punjabis), local Trinamool Congress block President Bablu Singh (representing the Biharis) and Bhabanipur Education Society representative Miraj Shah (representing the Gujaratis).

The Chief Minister started from her residence at Harish Chatterjee Street in South Kolkata and walked down, leading a procession to submit her nomination at the Alipore Survey Building, which is barely a kilometre away from her residence. (IANS)

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