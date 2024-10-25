"Adopt Modern Technologies, Remain Ever-Vigilant," Says Arunachal Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday lauded the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for the indomitable courage, spirit, and unwavering devotion, showed while guarding the borders of the country.

Participating in the 63rd raising day celebration of the force at the North East Frontier Headquarters, near here, the governor said that the commitment and tireless efforts of the ‘Himveers’ reflect the core ethos of the ITBP, which are professionalism, excellence and showing a sense of duty.

Parnaik said that the occasion celebrates the foundation of the prestigious force and also pays tribute to the indomitable courage, spirit, and unwavering devotion exemplified by ITBP in safeguarding the borders of the country, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

Recalling the accomplishments of the force, including deployment in Afghanistan, UN security missions and combating left-wing extremism, the governor advised them to continue performing their duties professionally, adopt modern technologies, remain ever-vigilant and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Developed India@2047. Reminding the personnel of the vibrant border village programme initiated by Modi, he advised them to instill a sense of security among the indigenous population.

Parnaik also urged the ITBP personnel to strengthen goodwill among the local population towards the ‘Himveers’ and provide every possible assistance to the villagers and district administration so that development reaches the first villages. ITBP North East Frontier Inspector General Dr Akun Sabharwal also spoke on the occasion. A 104-member Guard of Honour was accorded to the governor at the Frontier Parade Ground.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Inaugurates Kameng Culture And Heritage Museum

Also Watch: