APCC to Press PM Modi for Special Package, Halt to Mega Dam Projects

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on September 22, urging urgent interventions on four critical issues.

In the memorandum, a copy of which was made available to Press on Saturday, the Congress will demand for a new special financial development package, amendment of Article 371(H), scrapping of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Welcoming the Prime Minister to the state, the APCC said Arunachal Pradesh faces pressing socio-economic and political challenges that demand people-centric, sustainable solutions.

It reminded the Centre that under the UPA government, the state had received a historic Rs 24,000-crore special development package, and pressed for a similar comprehensive initiative covering connectivity, health, education, employment, border area development, agriculture, and climate resilience.

The memorandum further called for an amendment to Article 371(H), which currently grants discretionary powers over law and order to the Governor, arguing that it undermines democratic governance and leaves the state without adequate constitutional safeguards over land, forests, and resources.

“Unlike Nagaland and Mizoram, Arunachal remains vulnerable to displacement, land alienation, and centralisation of power,” the party said, demanding equal protections in line with other tribal-majority states.

Raising strong objections to the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, the Congress committee warned it would submerge 27 villages, displace over 1.5 lakh people, and devastate fragile Himalayan ecosystems in a seismic zone.

The party demanded an immediate halt to all surveys and drilling, withdrawal of paramilitary personnel from project sites, and adoption of alternative small and medium hydel, solar, and community-based energy projects.

On employees’ welfare, the Congress reiterated its support for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), citing insecurity and risks under the market-linked New Pension Scheme (NPS).

It urged both the state and central governments to reinstate OPS to guarantee financial security for serving and retiring employees, aligning with the demands of Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) and National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS).

“These are not just political issues but people’s issues concerning the survival, dignity, and future of Arunachal Pradesh,” the party said, expressing hope that the Prime Minister would address the demands in the interest of the state’s people.

