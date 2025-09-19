Army Chief pushes drone warfare readiness in Arunachal visit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang district, emphasising the army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities.

Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat in a statement said the push aims to make drone operation a standard skill for every soldier, much like handling their personal weapon.

The army has devised a new strategy, titled ‘Eagle in the Arm’, under which every soldier will be capable of operating a drone. Depending on the soldier’s role, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation.

Alongside this, counter-drone measures are being inducted, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralise unmanned platforms, the official said.

During the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Gen Dwivedi had announced that every infantry battalion will have a drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite Divyastra batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability.

“Our firepower will increase manifold in the coming days,” Gen Dwivedi had declared, underlining the army’s move towards becoming a modern and future-ready force.

To this end, the Indian Army is rapidly adding drones and counter-drone systems, with many units already operationalised. Drone centres have also been established at premier training academies including the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow, and Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

The dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defences, reflects the army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but essential elements of the battlefield, the spokesperson said.

By institutionalising training, operationalising units, and aligning force structures, the army is ensuring that the ‘soldier of tomorrow’ will not only carry a weapon but also an ‘eagle’, a drone that extends his vision, reach, and power on the battlefield, he added.

Also Read: Upper Siang Dam: India’s Shield Against Strategic And Ecological Risks

Also Watch: