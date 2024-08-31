Arunachal: 117 youths register as community volunteers under Papum Pare DDMA

Itanagar: As many as 117 youths registered as community volunteers during the week long training programme for community volunteers, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), under the guidance of the deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen.

The training programme was held in two phases. The first phase was held at Toru Government Higher Secondary School from August 27 to August 29, where 67 youths from the nearby villages registered as community volunteers during the three-day event. Toru circle officer Fema Taku inaugurated the training programme.

The second phase of the programme was inaugurated at the Yupia Indoor stadium, near here on Friday by Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, where 50 youths joined as community volunteers.

Addressing the participants, the DC emphasized the critical role of community volunteers in disaster management.

“In times of crisis, the immediate and coordinated response from trained community volunteers can save lives and mitigate damage. This programme aims to empower our volunteers with the skills necessary to respond swiftly and effectively to any disaster situation,” the DC said.

The training programme, designed to equip volunteers with essential skills and knowledge required for effective disaster management and response, covered various aspects of disaster preparedness, including first aid, search and rescue operations, evacuation procedures, and communication strategies during emergencies.

The training sessions also included practical demonstrations, mock drills, and interactive discussions led by experienced and trained disaster management personnel. Volunteers were also introduced to the latest technologies and tools used in disaster responses. Rain coats, umbrellas, jerseys and first aid kits were also distributed to all the participants.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Tashi and district programme officer (DPO) Tana Mercy were also present during the programme.

Also Read: Urban Development Minister Inspects Government Projects in Pasighat

Also Watch: