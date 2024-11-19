Arunachal: AAPSU Strongly Opposes ABK Circular on Proposed Surname Change for Communities

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All-Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed strong opposition to a circular issued by the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) regarding a proposed change in surnames for certain communities.

The AAPSU has also filed an FIR against Dhrisyamuni Chakma of the Changlang district for allegedly cheating, forgery, and false representation. The union has also urged the ABK to convene a meeting to discuss the matter and avoid any further escalation. The AAPSU has raised concerns that such a move could lead to various social and administrative issues. The union has appealed to the chief minister and district administrations to intervene and prevent any changes to surnames without proper consultation and legal procedures.

The AAPSU’s stance is clear: any changes to surnames should be based on sound legal and historical grounds and should not be imposed unilaterally. The union has emphasized the need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to address such sensitive issues.

Addressing the media at the press club here today, AAPSU General Secretary said that the state is already facing problems from the non-indigenous of the state, and such notification from a respectable organization is not acceptable and dangerous for the state. Hence, the union condemned such a circular, which is against the interest and welfare of the state. He stated that the ABK issued a circular that states that the Missing of Lekang and Namsai should change their title to Adi. For example, Taye to Tayeng, Mili to Tali, Pangin to Pangen, etc.

He said the union made correspondence on the matter to ABK earlier. Accordingly, ABK responded, stating to organize a joint meeting at Pasighat within a month. However, to date, no meeting has been called on despite the passage of a month. The union wanted to ensure if the circular was true or fabricated. The union appealed to ABK to respond to the letter at the earliest, and failing to do so, the union will lodge an FIR against every individual’s name reflected in the circular. AAPSU also submitted a letter to the Chief Minister to ensure no such move is being encouraged. Also, appealed to the Namsai and Pasighat district administration to stop issuing any certificate of surname change till the matter is resolved.

“Let us discuss the matter and appeal to the ABK to refrain from such activities. The locals of Namsai are already facing problems from outsiders, and such action is not acceptable,” he said, adding that, maybe, ABK is heading the matter for some reasons, but it will be harmful to the entire public of the state in the future.

