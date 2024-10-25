Arunachal announces 3% hike in DA for regular employees

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for its regular employees and pensioners, with effect from July 1, this year. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday.

Mein who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, said that the decision to enhance the DA and DR, aligns with the Centre’s policy and aims to benefit state government employees, all India service officers serving in the state, central government employees on deputation in the state, as well as pensioners and their families, an official communiqué informed here on Thursday. There are 68,818 regular employees in the northeastern state. With the revision, the DA and DR will rise from 50 per cent to 53 per cent, providing enhanced financial support.

Additionally, the House Rent Allowance (HRA) has been increased to 30 per cent, 20 and ten per cent respectively, for X, Y, and Z category towns, easing the cost of living for employees.

The total financial implication of the decision is estimated at Rs 63.92 crore for the period from July 2024 to March 2025. The deputy chief minister emphasised that the significant step reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of those who serve and have served, ensuring they receive the care and resources they deserve.

