Arunachal: Army reinforces civil military bonding in border district

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army on Thursday strengthened civil-military bonds through a New Year outreach programme in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, which shares an international border with China and an inter-state boundary with Assam, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Indian Army, through Spear Corps, marked the New Year by engaging with the local populace at Bene Village in West Siang district, reaffirming its enduring commitment to strengthening the Military-Civil bond in forward and border areas.

He said that Army personnel organized a series of sports and community interaction activities, including tug of war, archery and other traditional games, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers of all age groups, including women and children.

The initiative fostered camaraderie, trust and mutual respect, further consolidating the close relationship between the Army and the local community. Such engagements underscore the Indian Army's philosophy of "People First", wherein operational preparedness goes hand in hand with meaningful civil outreach.

By interacting closely with residents, the Army continues to build confidence, enhance cooperation and promote unity in strategically sensitive regions, Lt Col Rawat stated.

Celebrating the New Year alongside the people, the Indian Army once again demonstrated that it remains not only the guardian of the nation's frontiers but also a steadfast partner of the community, committed to peace, stability and collective progress.

The West Siang district is a homeland of various tribes like Galo, Minyong, Bori, Bokar, Pailibo, Ramos, and Memba form a natural abode for many species of orchids, diverse flora and fauna, endowed with dense vegetation, and a wide range of climatic and geographical variations. The district enjoys a moderate and comfortable climate.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps engages with Village Council Chairmen and 'Gaon Buras' in Meluri and in Avangkhu in Nagaland, strengthening community ties.

Working together for peace and development, said a post on the X handle of SpearCorps of the Indian Army.

Avangkhu is an important border village in Nagaland's Phek district, which is known as India's first village along the India-Myanmar border, strategically important for connectivity. (IANS)

