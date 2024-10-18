Arunachal: Awareness Event on ‘World Food Day’ Organized by RGU Students

A correspondent

ITANAGAR: Students of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), currently engaged in the Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP), organized an awareness event to mark ‘World Food Day’ at Lekhi Village, Sopo. The event was organized by the 4th Year B.Sc. (Hons.) of the Agriculture department, RGU.

Farmers, children, students, and faculty members took part in the event which began with a procession through the village, centered on the theme ‘Right to food for a better life and a better future.’ RAWE Co-coordinator, Dr. Bai Koyu, underscored the importance of World Food Day and advocated for nutrition-sensitive agriculture.

Students, including Nguli Lombi, Rita Sari, Likpung Tabri and Kaling Dodung, delivered talks on the benefits of sustainable agriculture, healthy eating, backyard farming, the need for farm diversification and the negative impacts of alcohol and tobacco consumption.

Faculty members also contributed, with Dr. Susmita Chakraborty emphasizing the value of horticultural crops, while Pooja Tamuk and Lenmem Yosung discussed the significance of mulching and conservation agriculture. The programme aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of “Zero Hunger,” promoting sustainable food production and reducing food waste.

