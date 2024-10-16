Arunachal: RGU's English Department Launches New Literary Activity Club

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The English department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), on Tuesday inaugurated the Literary Activities Club, in presence of distinguished guests, faculty members, research scholars and students.

Head of English department Dr Doyir Ete, expressed her delight at the establishment of the club and thanked the attendees for their support.

The dignitaries present on the occasion include, RGU vice chancellor Prof S K Nayak, APLS general secretary Mukhul Pathak, faculty of language’s dean Prof S S Singh, among others, a press release informed.

Assistant professor of English Dr Bompi Riba elaborated on the club’s goals and objectives, emphasizing its role in fostering a vibrant culture of literary engagement and creativity among students.

Professor Singh in his deliberation, praised the initiative and role the club would play in enhancing the literary culture of the university.

Representing APLS, Pathak congratulated the department on the launch of the first-ever literary club affiliated with the ALPS. He emphasized on the role of literature and the importance of libraries in society.

He also remarked on the growing need for creative writers and content creators and encouraged the students to use the club for exploring and nurturing their literary talents. The VC of the central varsity congratulated the department saying that the laurels the club would bring to the university would be immense.

