Arunachal: Commissioner SDE inaugurates Course on Computer Concept at ITI Yupia

Itanagar: A two-month free course on computer concept, organised by department of skill development and entrepreneurship (SDE) in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), was inaugurated on Thursday by commissioner Saugat Biswas at Industrial Training Institute, Yupia, near here.

The 90 hours course would be imparted to 37 ITI trainees who would be taught and skilled with the basics of computers to prepare them for jobs in IT related sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Biswas said that computer literacy has become essential to get jobs either in government or private sector.

“Government jobs are scarce and our youth need to be computer literate and skilled in order to be employable in various sector jobs”, he said and added that the training programme has been brought at the doorsteps of the ITI trainees instead of them going to the market or NIELIT to learn computers.

While informing that the department of skill development and entrepreneurship had earlier undertaken finishing courses and placement drives for the ITI passed out trainees to find jobs for them, Biswas also informed that the department was leaving no stone unturned in improvement of the ITI infrastructure including up gradation of the computer laboratories and roping in best instructors to ensure that trainees at the ITI’s receive the best of the training and get skilled to be eligible for jobs.

Highlighting the background of NIELIT, Director R K Singh explained that the main focus of the institute is skill development and capacity building programmes for youth of the country.

He also said the training programme designed at NSQF level-2 would also be conducted at all the seven existing ITI’s of the state.

“This year we plan to cover the ITI’s of Yupia, Ziro and Roing after which we will reach out to ITI’s of Balinong, Tabarijo, Sagalee and Dirang”, he said.

The NIELIT Director further informed that subsequent high end training on artificial intelligence, diploma in computer science etc. would also be undertaken in due course of time to prepare and skill the youth in digital literacy to be employable at private sectors.

