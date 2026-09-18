CRPF Deployment Sought in Shillong After Four Petrol Bomb, Arson Attacks in 12 Hours

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Police has sought the deployment of an additional company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Shillong after four incidents of petrol bomb attacks and arson were reported across the city in just 12 hours, prompting heightened security measures and intensified patrolling. The incidents, reported at different locations from Tuesday afternoon to the early hours of Wednesday, included petrol bombs being lobbed at DMR, Lumdiengiri Police Station and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), while a police booth at Nongmynsong was set on fire. The police stepped up deployment and surveillance as investigations continued to identify those responsible.

Dr Hari Prasanth M. R., IPS, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), East Khasi Hills, said the first incident occurred at around 3.30 pm when a petrol bomb was lobbed at DMR. At around 9.45 pm, another petrol bomb was lobbed at Lumdiengiri Police Station. In the early hours, at around 3.30 am, a petrol bomb was lobbed at DHS, followed by the setting on fire of a police booth at Nongmynsong at around 3.55 am.

"The law and order situation is good, these are some isolated incidents that have happened and we are monitoring the situation," Dr Prasanth said. He said additional forces had been deployed, mobile nakas put in place and security arrangements strengthened across Shillong. The police had also increased foot and mobile patrolling in areas considered vulnerable. "We have asked for one company of CRPF to be deployed for law and order situation," he said, adding that the police had also requested additional force. Special naka checking had been intensified, with SOT teams being deployed as part of the enhanced security arrangements. "The viability of police presence has increased," he said.

No person had been identified so far in connection with the incidents, and the police were examining CCTV footage from the locations as part of the ongoing investigation. The police said increased foot and mobile patrolling, naka checking and deployment of additional personnel would continue as authorities monitored the situation following four incidents in just 12 hours.

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