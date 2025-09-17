Arunachal: District monitoring committee stresses transparency, climate-resilient projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The district level monitoring committee (DLMC) of Kurung Kumey, in Arunachal Pradesh, chaired by deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing development works and directed departments to ensure strict adherence to government policies, effective fund utilization, and timely reporting.

During the meeting, attended by heads of offices and senior officials from various departments, detailed presentations were made on achievements, challenges, and the status of projects under implementation.

The DC instructed all departments to establish robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, conduct regular audits, and submit progress reports at periodic intervals. He also scheduled the next review within the coming quarter.

Chukhu urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively, uphold high standards of governance, and remain committed to the district’s overall development goals.

Emphasis was laid on community participation, with departments asked to engage local stakeholders, conduct awareness drives, and incorporate citizen feedback into planning.

The meeting further highlighted the need for climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable practices, and proper waste management.

Stressing the importance of inter-departmental coordination, the DLMC advised officials to leverage technology tools such as GIS mapping, digital reporting, and real-time monitoring systems to improve efficiency and transparency.

