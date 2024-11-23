Arunachal: East Siang DA conducts awareness prog on DAJGUA

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The East Siang District Administration organized an awareness campaign to highlight the Central government's flagship scheme, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

The initiative aims to holistically develop tribal communities by focusing on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and livelihood opportunities.

The district administration has identified 31 villages in East Siang to benefit from the scheme. The program emphasizes convergence efforts among various government departments to ensure effective implementation and maximum impact.

The district administration has also stressed the importance of identifying and supporting potential young leaders from tribal communities. By empowering the youth, the government aims to accelerate the pace of development and create a brighter future for tribal populations.

The DAJGUA scheme aligns with the government's vision of inclusive development and aims to address the specific needs and challenges faced by tribal communities. By focusing on education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities, the scheme seeks to empower tribal people and improve their quality of life.

