Arunachal: ICAR-CITH Conducts Training for Tawang Farmers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (ICAR-CITH) regional station at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Tawang, successfully conducted a two-day training-cum-distribution programme on Thursday.

The programme was organized across Khinmey, Khrimu, and Gyangkhar villages in the Tawang district. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 30 farmers at Khinmey, 100 farmers at Khrimu, and 110 farmers at Gyangkhar village, an official communiqué informed.

Resource person of the event, Dr. Supreetha B. G., delivered an insightful session on vegetable seed kits, emphasizing their benefits and usage to enhance agricultural productivity.

Adding a practical dimension to the programme, Dr. Pradeep Kumara N conducted a live demonstration on the effective planting techniques and management practices for the distributed seed kits. The primary objective of the initiative was to promote sustainable vegetable cultivation in the region, empowering farmers with the knowledge and resources to improve their productivity.

The active engagement and participation of the farmers underscored the programme’s success in strengthening the local farming community and fostering sustainable agricultural practices in the border district. The initiative reaffirmed the commitment of ICAR-CITH and KVK Tawang to supporting and uplifting the region’s farming community, the communiqué added.

Also Read: Arunachal Set To Host North East’s Largest Theatre Festival, Arunachal Rang Mahotsav ’24

Also Watch: