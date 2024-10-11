Arunachal: East Siang WCD Hosts Ten-Day Program on Gender Equality and Girl Child Challenges

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), East Siang District, organized a ten-day special programme emphasizing on gender equality and challenges faced by girl children.

The event was organized to commemorate international day for girl children. It was held at the government secondary school in Pasighat. The event which commenced on October 2 will conclude on October 11 next.

Deputy Director (ICDS) Machi Gao, addressed the importance of supporting girls’ education, nutrition, legal rights and protection from discrimination. He also informed the aims and objectives of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” (BBBP) scheme.

The scheme aims in reducing the child sex ratio (CSR), empowering women to promote their participation in education, eliminating gender-based inequalities, changing citizens’ mindsets and improving welfare services. Basically, the scheme aims to improve the efficacy of welfare services for girls, Gao added.

Advocate Nayame Dabi, Para Legal Advisor, One Stop Centre (OSC), provided an insight on Child Rights, POCSO Act, 2012 and recently enacted three new criminal laws to the gathering. Headmaster of School, Tari Koyu, advised the students to be punctual and learn from the valuable insights gained from the awareness programme. DDSE, Odhuk Tabing addressed the gathering, commending the WCD Department for organizing such awareness programmes in schools Altogether 160 students and 25 teaching staff from the school attended the programme, along with staff of DD ICDS/DCPU and OSC, Pasighat.

