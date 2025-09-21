Arunachal: Galo organization alleges procedural lapses in TRIHMS director’s removal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Galo Youth Organization (GYO) has expressed strong resentment over the removal of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Director Dr Moji Jini, on September 16 last, citing procedural lapses and lack of due respect.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday, the organisation highlighted Dr Jini’s distinguished service, noting that he was a founding member of TRIHMS and instrumental in establishing the state’s first medical college.

The GYO emphasised that his removal bypassed established procedures and denied him the dignity befitting his stature.

The letter also raised concerns regarding retirement norms, pointing out that while the general government service retirement age is 62, medical teaching professionals retire at 65, with the possibility of a four-year extension for satisfactory performance.

Additionally, the National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations indicate there is currently no other qualified individual within TRIHMS eligible to assume the role of Director, raising fears of operational and academic disruption.

GYO further stated that Dr Jini’s removal appears influenced by external union pressure, setting a dangerous precedent that could undermine institutional autonomy. The organization clarified that a recent tragic incident at TRIHMS, involving the death of a 22-year-old woman, should not be solely attributed to the Director, as administrative oversight differs from clinical responsibility.

The GYO urged the government to ensure that all future removals from high office are conducted with due process, dignity, and recognition of individual service, to restore public confidence and safeguard institutional stability.

