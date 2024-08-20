Arunachal: Governer KT Parnaik, CM Pema Khandu celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Monday celebrated the holy occasion of Raksha Bandhan at Raj Bhawan here, with the members of the Brahma Kumari organization and students and teachers from Chimpu-based Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV). They tied Rakhis to the Governor symbolizing the sacred bond of protection and the values of love, respect, and commitment.

Parnaik exchanged Raksha Bandhan greetings and conveyed his good wishes to the members of the Brahma Kumaris, the teachers, and the students present. He expressed his hope that the occasion would continue strengthening the bonds of goodwill among all sections of society. The governor said that Raksha Bandhan is one of the best traditions of Sanatana Dharma as it promotes a sense of oneness and amity. He said that in the age of the nuclear family, this practice has become more important as it brings the family members together. In the present world, this tradition provides a ray of hope for a peaceful world, which is crucial for maintaining harmony in our diverse society. He commended the Brahma Kumari and Vivekananda Kendra for their good work in the field of social service and education.

The students of VKV and the members of Brahma Kumaris also tied the sacred thread to Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his office. “A heartfelt thank you to my dear sisters from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Chimpu, for tying Rakhi today. Your love and warmth have made this Raksha Bandhan truly special. This beautiful tradition from Sanatana Dharma fosters goodwill and embodies the spirit of unity, promoting peace and harmony in our lives,” Khandu posted in X. Tying the Rakhi represents more than just tradition – it’s a symbol of love, respect and fostering bonds of goodwill, the chief minister said in another post. Celebrated the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan with members of the Brahma Kumari Organization. Salute to the Brahma Kumaris for their invaluable contributions to society, Khandu added.

