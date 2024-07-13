Arunachal Government sanctions Rs. 150 crore under Chief Minister's Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) for pension schemes

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Minister of Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Kento Jini, informed that the department has sanctioned around Rs. 150 Crore under the Chief Minister's Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) for various pension schemes in the state.

Addressing to the reporters at his office chamber on Thursday, Jini said that under the Chief Minister's Old Age Pension Schemes (CMOAPS), around 64,096 people in the age category of 60-79 years, 3,450 people from the age category of 80 years and above, and 13,209 people under the CM Widow Pension Schemes (WPS) will get monetary benefits.

He informed that at least 6,120 Divyangjans will also get their pension from the same funds. "The CM Divyangjan Pension is an initiative of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government to extend monetary support to differently-abled persons of the state," Jini said. He also informed that Rs. 11,735.62 lakh will be released to the beneficiaries for the financial year 2023-24, and the remaining Rs. 2,178.39 lakh will be released as pending liabilities for the Financial Year 2022-23.

"A total amount of Rs. 46,62,98,400 has been released in phase-I for 12 Districts. The pension amount for the remaining 13 Districts will be released after cross-verification of beneficiary data," he said, adding that in districts like Namsai, East Siang, and Anjaw, beneficiaries have provided incorrect data.

