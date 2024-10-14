Arunachal governor adopts 2 TB patients as part of Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative

Our correspondent

Itanagar: In line with India’s commitment to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, and inspiring the people of the state, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has adopted two TB patients each from Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts as part of the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA).

He has already adopted two each from other districts also.

The governor appealed to the people, especially elected representatives, community leaders, NGOs, self-help groups, business houses, and generous individuals, to step forward and become Ni-Kshay Mitras, an official communique informed on Sunday.

Parnaik said that while TB treatment in India is largely provided free of cost through government health services, Ni-Kshay Mitras play a crucial role in filling gaps related to nutrition and patient support, ensuring comprehensive care for those affected.

He explained that the Ni-Kshay Mitra program allows individuals, organizations, institutions, and even corporate entities to adopt TB patients, offering them supplementary nutritional support during treatment.

“This is crucial to prevent the development of drug-resistant TB,” he pointed out. Parnaik stressed the importance of a community-based approach to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative is helping TB patients recover more quickly and also contributing to public health by preventing the spread of the disease through community involvement and support.

Also Read: Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik Stresses on Bilateral Ventures Between Australia and Arunachal

Also Watch: