Arunachal Governor Parnaik completes self-enumeration for Census 2027, urges public participation

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday completed his self-enumeration for Census 2027 at Lok Bhavan here, setting an example and calling on citizens to actively participate in the nationwide exercise.

Interacting with officials, the Governor emphasised that self-enumeration is key to ensuring a credible and inclusive census, as it allows citizens to directly contribute to nation-building through accurate representation of their families, communities and regions, an official communiqué informed.

He observed that reliable census data forms the backbone of planning for essential services such as schools, hospitals, roads and welfare schemes, and is crucial for achieving the vision of a developed India.

Describing the process as a civic responsibility, Parnaik urged citizens to participate with sincerity and awareness, stating that the exercise goes beyond data collection and plays a vital role in assessing needs, ensuring equitable resource distribution and strengthening governance.

The Governor also called on census officials to ensure that every household is covered and no individual is left out.

Earlier, a team from the Directorate of Census Operations, Shillong, led by Director Biswajit Pegu, along with officials from the state Economics & Statistics Department headed by Secretary Anu Singh, briefed the Governor on the modalities of the exercise.

The team informed that the self-enumeration phase under the House Listing Operations, which began on April 16, will continue till April 30, enabling citizens to complete the process online. This will be followed by field-level house listing from May 1 to May 30, during which enumerators will visit households for data collection. State IT Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop, Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Toko Babu, and Director of Economics & Statistics Bebing Megu were present on the occasion.

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