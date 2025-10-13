Arunachal hosts first state-level Kayaking meet at Mechuka

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The inaugural state-level kayaking competition, “The Mechuka Kayaking Challenge 2025,” concluded successfully on Saturday at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, marking a significant step in Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to promote adventure sports and boost adventure tourism.

Organized by the state tourism department in collaboration with the Arunachal Kayak, Canoe and Rafting Association (AKCRA) under the banner of Adventure@ Mechuka, the two-day event from October 10 saw spirited participation from across the state. Athletes from Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, and Shi Yomi districts competed in the event.

A total of 19 kayakers, including six women, took part, with Balbir Singh from the Indian Army adding a special highlight to the maiden competition. In the women’s category, Devi Dada of East Kameng, a bronze medalist at the 38th National Games, dominated the field by winning gold in both the Kayak Sprint and Kayak Cross events. Omoti Tekseng and Osin Danggen, both from Upper Siang, claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in both races.

The men’s category saw close finishes. In the Kayak Sprint, Oyon Pertin of Upper Siang secured the gold, followed by Lhakpa Tsering Sona of Shi Yomi with silver and Hoom Tekseng of Upper Siang with bronze. In Kayak Cross, Advocate Raka Singhi of East Kameng emerged victorious, while Oyon Pertin and Oson Tekseng, both from Upper Siang, took silver and bronze respectively.

The closing ceremony was attended by Shi-Yomi Additional Deputy Commissioner Tana Yaho and Tsering Lhamo, wife of State Tourism Minister Pasang D Sona. Other dignitaries included Manik Taneja, ICF-certified coach and race director of the Malabar Kayak Fest, Kerala; Colonel Jeevan Bist, Commanding Officer of the 22nd Sikh Regiment; Major Viplam Kumar, Second-in-Command of the 22nd Sikh Regiment; and Norbu Naksang, BDO Mechukha and President of NCDS.

The success of the Mechukha Kayaking Challenge 2025 reinforced Arunachal Pradesh’s reputation as a premier destination for adventure sports, laying the groundwork for future initiatives to nurture local talent and attract national-level competitions.

