PM Modi Highlights Northeast Development on Arunachal's Statehood Day

New Delhi/Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the NDA government at the Centre has devoted unprecedented attention and resources to the comprehensive development of the Northeast region, ushering in a new phase of growth, connectivity and opportunities across the area.

The Prime Minister, in a letter to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the occasion of the 40th Statehood Day, said the Centre worked round the clock to develop connectivity in the border state.

"In the last decade, thousands of kilometres of roads have been built, many of them in very remote areas. The laying of foundation stones and timely completion of key projects such as the Donyi Polo Airport and Sela tunnel in the tenure of our government gives a glimpse of our commitment to all-round connectivity," PM Modi said in his letter.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh's geographical location, the Prime Minister said that this is the state where the sun rises first in our nation. "It is only fitting that the land which greets the dawn before the rest of India is also filled with such radiant patriotism and spirit. One of the things that has always amazed me about Arunachal Pradesh is the tradition of people greeting one another with "Jai Hind". To me, this is a living affirmation of national pride and unity," he said.

Noting that Arunachal Pradesh is home to vibrant tribal communities and each of these communities has its unique and inspiring traditions and ethos, PM Modi said, "What has always struck me is the people's passion towards sustainability. One can see this in various individual and community efforts by the people."

Referring to his visit to the Northeastern state, the Prime Minister said, "I have been fortunate to have visited Arunachal Pradesh time and again. Every time I come, the affection of the people is unparalleled."

It was from Itanagar that the GST Bachat Utsav commenced, PM Modi said, adding that at that time, he had the opportunity to interact with Self Help Groups and traders from across the state. "Their innovative zeal struck a chord with me. I could sense their passion towards products of the state, be it rice, pickles, tea, handicrafts, carpets, confectionery and more. I was also amazed by how technologically updated people are," the PM said in his letter.

He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh were thrilled when a proud son of the soil, Kiren Rijiju, became the first-ever Union Cabinet Minister from the state. The number of ministerial visits in the last decade has been more than under any previous government.

PM Modi said his government worked round-the-clock to address the connectivity issue in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that in the last decade, thousands of kilometres of roads have been built, many of them in very remote areas and added that laying of foundation stones and timely completion of key projects such as the Donyi Polo airport and Sela tunnel in the tenure of his government gives a glimpse of our commitment to all-round connectivity.

The Prime Minister said that several villages of Arunachal Pradesh are in border areas. "The conventional mindset describes them as 'last villages' as if they are some sort of final frontier. I was not happy with this thought process. For me, border villages are the first villages, and with that thought in mind, we brought the Vibrant Villages Programme. This has greatly benefited Arunachal Pradesh. Other successful schemes include Ujala Scheme, PM Kisan, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Jal Jeevan Mission."

The PM said he was particularly excited about the work underway for the documentation and digitisation of rare manuscripts in districts such as Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang and Namsai under the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

"This will go a long way in safeguarding the state's rich intellectual and spiritual heritage," he added.

"Equally satisfying are the efforts we are making towards boosting tourism, especially nature and adventure-related tourism in Arunachal Pradesh," the Prime Minister said, and added that each time a Ministerial colleague returns from Arunachal Pradesh, he or she has very good things to say about the state and its people. "Thus, we want more people to come to the state and enjoy its beauty," he said.

Praising the contribution of the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards the nation's progress, PM Modi said that from brave soldiers serving at the nation's frontiers to accomplished sportspersons, artists, entrepreneurs and civil servants, the sons and daughters of Arunachal Pradesh have contributed immensely to India's growth and security. (IANS)

