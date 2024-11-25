Arunachal: KKSU Organizes Mass Social Service Initiative at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Kargu Kardi Students' Union (KKSU), under the aegis of the Kargu Kardi Welfare Society, East Siang Unit, organized a one-day mass social service initiative at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

Over 60 students and members of the KKWS participated in the event, which aimed to clean the hospital premises, including the entrance, park, parking areas, and patient wards.

The BPGH Superintendent, Yater Ringu Darang, commended the efforts of the KKSU and expressed gratitude for their contribution to maintaining a clean and hygienic hospital environment. She appealed to the public to use the provided dustbins and avoid littering the hospital premises. Ibin Doke, General Secretary of KKWS, ES Unit, expressed his appreciation for the support of the hospital staff and encouraged the KKSU to undertake similar initiatives in the future.

The social service initiative highlights the commitment of the Kargu Kardi Students' Union to community service and environmental conservation. It serves as an inspiration for other organizations to engage in such positive actions.

