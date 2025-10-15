Arunachal: Lohit District Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The people of Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh came together in a moving celebration of music and remembrance as the district administration, in collaboration with the information and public relations (IPR) department and the Community Convention Centre Society, organised a musical tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Tezu, on Sunday.

The heartfelt evening drew a crowd of around 500 people, including officials, artists, and ardent admirers, all united in honouring the artist whose voice transcended generations and boundaries. The programme celebrated Zubeen’s enduring legacy through performances, tributes, and emotional recollections of his contribution to the cultural fabric of the Northeast.

Lohit district BJP president Gamso Bellai, described Zubeen Garg as “not just a singer, but a symbol of compassion and humanity.”

“Zubeen’s melodies transcended borders and languages. His songs carried messages of love, unity, and hope that touched hearts without discrimination,” he added. District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Nyatum Doke spoke emotionally of the artist’s unifying influence, calling Zubeen “an emotion that binds the people of Northeast India through music.” He said the late singer’s art and humility would “forever echo in the hearts of those who believe in love, peace, and humanity.”

