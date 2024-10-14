Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrested two youths for creating fake porn video

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) have successfully detected a cybercrime involving creation and circulation of a fake pornographic video featuring a local girl’s photo into a sexual act, police said on Sunday.

The girl, currently studying in Guwahati, reported the crime after discovering that her image was being used in a pornographic video circulated on various social media platforms, Naharlagun superintendent of police Mihin Gambo said.

The SP said the video was initially shared on the Telegram app under the name “Arunachal Girl’s VIP,” where it was made available to individuals in exchange for payment.

The complainant received numerous distressing messages from known and unknown individuals questioning her character, leading to immense mental agony, police said, adding that it forced the victim to lodge a formal complaint at Naharlagun police station.

Acting on her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of law.

A police team led by Naharlagun police station officer in-charge inspector K Dev, sub-inspectors Niri Rama and Vivek Linggi under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang was formed to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

The SP said the team used a combination of technical and conventional investigative methods and successfully identified the masterminds behind the cybercrime.

The main accused was identified as Tai Tacha (22), who created a fake pornographic video using the image of the complainant and circulating it in exchange for money, using the QR Code of Hillang John (24) to receive payment, the SP said.

Gambo said both are college students from Arunachal Pradesh.

The police team tracked down their locations and arrested both individuals in Naharlagun on Friday, he said. The SP said Tai Tacha had created a fake Telegram account under a local name, through which he shared the manipulated pornographic video with individuals who made payments via the QR code linked to Hillang John’s account. The images used in the video were collected from the victim’s Instagram account, which were then digitally altered to create the obscene footage.

Police said the accused have been produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Yupia and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Also Read: Arunachal: Naharlagun Police rescue 25-year old kidnapped young lady from Bihar

Also Watch: