Arunachal: Naharlagun Police rescue 25-year old kidnapped young lady from Bihar

ITANAGAR: In a major breakthrough, Naharlagun cops have succeeded in recovering a 25-year-old kidnapped woman from Mirzapur village under Raghopur police station in Vaishali district of Bihar and arrested one Pintu Rai in connection with the kidnap, a senior police official said.

On receiving written information, a case was registered at Naharlagun police station and assigned to Sub-Inspector B.P. Singh for investigation, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police, Mihin Gambo informed on Monday. It was revealed that the accused had deceitfully lured the victim to Bihar. After thorough analysis using both technical and conventional methods, under the supervision of the S.P. and officer in-charge Inspector K. Dev, the accused was located in Mirzapur.

The special police force comprising of a head and a lady constable, was sent to Bihar. They together with Bihar Police were able to and recover the victim on May 22 last. The arrested accused was produced before Hajipur judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court in Bihar, which gave a three-day transit remand for his production at the Yupia JMFC court.

The accused was subsequently produced before the Yupia JMFC court on May 25, which remanded him to three-day police custody for further investigation, the SP said. The recovered victim has been handed over to her biological mother in sound health after a thorough medical check-up, Gambo added.

In separate incident, Naharlagun police successfully recovered minor girl from Nalbari village under jurisdiction of Dhalgaon police station in Assam’s Darrang district. Girl had been reported missing from Naharlagun. Case No 54/24 under Section 363 of IPC was registered. Swift recovery within 24 hours was orchestrated by police team led by SI Niri Rama. This was under supervision of SP and Officer-in-Charge Inspector K. Dev of Naharlagun Police Station.

The minor girl was found in good health. She reunited with her biological parents. Both operations highlight diligence and effectiveness of Naharlagun police. They were addressing abduction cases ensuring victims are safely returned to their families.

Also Read: Assam: Haryana girl Jyoti Singh kidnapped from Nagaon

Also Watch: