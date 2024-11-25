Arunachal: NCC Unit of DNGC Celebrates 76th Raising Day with Focus on Community Service and Environment

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The NCC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) observed its 76th Raising Day with a focus on community service and environmental consciousness.

To mark the occasion, cadets engaged in a campus cleanup drive, demonstrating their commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, the principal of DNGC, emphasized the importance of NCC in fostering discipline, leadership, and patriotism among young minds. He highlighted the government's initiative to expand the reach of the NCC and encouraged cadets to hone their communication skills, particularly in English. To support this initiative, Dr. Khan distributed copies of his self-authored books on communicative English to the cadets.

In a further display of their dedication to social service, 60 NCC cadets participated in a blood donation camp organized by the 1APBN NCC unit at R.K. Mission Hospital. This initiative underscores the cadets' commitment to humanitarian causes and their willingness to contribute to society. The NCC Raising Day celebrations at DNGC were a resounding success, showcasing the unit's active role in promoting civic engagement, social responsibility, and national integration.

