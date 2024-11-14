Arunachal Police Recovers and Returns 34 Lost Mobile Phones to Owners

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A total of 34 lost mobile handsets recovered by police were handed over to their rightful owners during a SAMVAD session conducted by the capital unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Police at Chimpu police station near here, on Wednesday.

The handsets were recovered by the efforts of the Chimpu police station team through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He said the initiative underscores police’s commitment to leveraging technology to address public grievances and build trust with the community.

SAMVAD sessions serve as a platform for fostering dialogue and reinforcing our dedication to public service and welfare.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all citizens in the region,” the SP added.

