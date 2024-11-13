Arunachal: Viksit Bharat not possible without taking NE along, says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has underscored the importance of progress in the Northeast region for development of the country. The minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, who is on a three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, reiterated that without taking North East along, India’s vision of Viksit Bharat is not possible. Singh, on Tuesday visited the Model Fish Farm at Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district. The minister, who is on his maiden visit to North East, assured to provide all support needed from the centre to the NE states.

Earlier, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung highlighted the immense potential of the district in pisciculture and sought support from the centre for developing the sector.

State Agriculture minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Panchayati Raj minister Ojing Tasing, advisor to RD minister Talem Taboh, Keyi Panyor deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta and SP Angad Mehta accompanied the minister, an official communiqué informed.

