Arunachal Pradesh: Assistant Professor of JNC Killed in Road Accident

Itanagar: An assistant professor of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) at Pasighat, in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, was killed when his car smashed at the right pillar of the college main gate, police said. The tragic incident occurred at around 4.30 AM on Thursday morning, when Tabiram Yirang, the assistant professor, was returning to the campus from his home. Police officials rescued the body from the dismantled car and the doctors on duty declared him dead at the Bakain Pertin Memorial Hospital at Pasighat.

Yirang was serving as an assistant professor of geography. He is survived by his wife, Marbom Yirang, one son, and two daughters. The faculty and staff members of the college rushed to the hospital, where post mortem and other official formalities were done. While condoling the loss of the precious life, JNC Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, along with faculties and staff members, paid homage to the bereaved family members and the departed soul in the residence of the deceased, inside the lower campus of the college.

“We condole the tragic loss, and our hearts go out to the grieving family and friends of Yirang. May his soul rest in peace, and may the family find strength in this difficult time,” the principal said.

