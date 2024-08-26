Arunachal Pradesh: Book on Home Gardening Released in East Kameng District

ITANAGAR: A book titled 'A Guide to Home Gardening in East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh' was released during a programme held at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC). The book is authored by Ajum Bagang, an assistant professor in the department of botany at DNGC.

The book is a part of the author's research work on the home gardens maintained by the people of East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. from Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, under the supervision of Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, HoD, Department of Botany.

Bagang expressed her deepest gratitude towards the unwavering support that she has received from the principal of DNGC, Dr. MQ Khan, since the very initiation of her research work. She also credited the success of her work to her supervisor, Prof. . Tangjang, and her laboratory colleagues.

Besides, she dedicated the book to the home gardeners of East Kameng district. Expressing his happiness and deep admiration for the author's dedication and work, Dr. Khan lauded her efforts towards uplifting the status of home gardens as a source of sustainability towards a better future. He also expressed the need for more remarkable research from the college fraternity that can be a roadmap towards sustainable development and promised his aid and undying support for the cause.

