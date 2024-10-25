Arunachal Pradesh CEO Calls for Political Parties' Active Role in Electoral Roll Purification

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain on Thursday urged the political parties in the state to take active participation in purification of Electoral Roll.

Addressing a state-level meeting with representatives of all political parties here regarding annual summary of photo electoral rolls, Sain emphasised that political parties should activate their district units and ensure appointment of booth level agents (BLA) against all polling stations to assist the booth level officers (BLO) in order to obtain an error free electoral roll in the state.

The annual summary revision of photo electoral rolls is going on in all the 60 assembly constituencies of the state with reference to January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date, an official release informed.

The CEO highlighted that during the revision period of claims and objections, a BLA can submit a maximum of 10 forms in a day and not more than 30 forms during the entire period of filing of claims and objections. The BLA must furnish a declaration citing he has satisfied with the correctness of submitted claims and objections, Sain added.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Shania Kayem Mize in her address, explained the quintessential details of the special summary revision and informed that the integrated draft electoral roll would be published on October 29 and the copies would be shared with the political parties.

The final electoral roll would be published on January 6 next year and the same will be made available at the CEO’s official website, she added.

Altogether 2233 polling stations, manned by BLOs at polling station level will witness the execution of revision activities.

In Arunachal Pradesh, presently 8,90,762 electors including, 4, 53,374 female voters and three third gender voters, exist in the draft electoral roll 2025. The electoral population ratio in the state is 558 while, the overall gender ratio is 1037 with cent per cent EPIC coverage. The meeting was attended by representatives of BJP, Congress, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and Aam Aadmi Party, respectively, the release added.

