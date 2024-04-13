Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) launches ‘guarantee card’ in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched the party's 'guarantee card' ahead of the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the northeastern state.

APCC general secretary cum spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham informed that the party is giving 'guarantee' in various sectors, especially for the youth, women and farmers.

He added that the grand old party has a roadmap for 100 per cent fulfillment of the 'assurances'. "If Congress forms the government in the centre, our first priority will be to provide jobs for unemployed youths of the nation. And until the job is provided, we will provide Rs 1 lakh annually and job guarantee for every educated youth," he said.

He added that there will be lots of new policies for the welfare of the common public. Through 'Nari Nyay', the Congress government will provide Rs one lakh for a woman of every poor family per year. Through Kisan Nyay, loan waiver and legal status to MSP would be given as per the Swaminathan Commission formula. And under Shramik Nyay, national minimum wage of Rs 400 would be provided to the workers of unorganized sector including the MGNREGA workers.

Jirjo also dwelt on various other plans such as Karza Maafi Aayog, standing loan waiver, commission for farmers, guaranteed insurance payment within 30 days of crop loss, stable import-export policy to benefit farmers, GST - mukt kheti, etc.

The Congress guarantee card also vowed 50 per cent reservation for women in the central government jobs, double salary for all ASHA, Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers, Right to Health for providing universal healthcare, including free essential diagnostic, medicine, treatment, surgery, rehabilitative, employment guarantee act for urban areas, life insurance and accident insurance of unorganized workers and stoppage of contractual employment in core government departments.

