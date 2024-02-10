Arunachal Pradesh Film Festival celebrates cinematic excellence

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Film Festival continued its celebration of cinematic excellence on its second day, offering an exciting lineup of workshops, film screenings, and discussions.

Building upon the success of the first day, the festival provided attendees with opportunities to engage with local and national talents in the film industry, explore diverse storytelling perspectives, and appreciate the vibrant culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

Continuing from yesterday's events, today's programme featured workshops on cinematography and acting, which were well-received by attendees. The cinematography workshop, led by Indranil Mukherjee, a professor at the esteemed Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), offered valuable insights into visual storytelling and the art of cinematography.

The acting workshop, conducted by talented actor Paalin Kabak, explored the nuances of transitioning from stage performances to on-screen acting, providing attendees with a deeper understanding of the craft.

Alongside these engaging workshops, the festival also showcased a diverse array of feature films. While the Mobile Digital Movie Theatre screenings focused on local short films by emerging Arunachali filmmakers, the Auditorium lineup featured thought-provoking films such as "Tora's Husband" by director Reema Das and "GURAS" by Saurab Rai.

These films contributed to the festival's exploration of diverse storytelling perspectives and added to the vibrant atmosphere of cinematic appreciation. The Q&A session after the screening of each film gave the audience a chance to learn more about the films and the makers themselves.

The day also witnessed the screening of this year's best Documentary contenders in the Mobile Digital Movie Theatre.

The day ended with the announcement of this year's competition winners, where "RANGRUNG YA RANGBEE HEH" by Mankap Nokwoham took first prize followed by "TOH LEIN (GAMES & SPORTS)" by Chau Anandra Namchoom coming in the runner-up position in the Short film competition.

In the Best Short Documentary Competition, "THE SONGS WE SING THE DRUMS WE BEAT" by Kombong Darang took first place, and "A GRITIS LAD" by Akom Don Emma placed second.

In closing remarks, the secretary of IPR Nyali ete addressed the shortcomings of the festivals and reassured all the attendees that these shortcomings will be addressed in future festivals.

As the second day of the Arunachal Film Festival comes to a close, attendees and organizers alike can reflect on the rich experiences and insights gained from this celebration of cinema.

The festival has provided a platform for emerging talents, facilitated engaging discussions, and showcased a diverse range of films, all while promoting and developing the film industry in Arunachal Pradesh. The Arunachal Film Festival shined a spotlight on Northeast Indian cinema.

