Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik Extends Greetings on Gandhi Jayanti

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (retd) K.T. Parnaik, on Tuesday, extended his sincere greetings to the people of state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

He hoped that the occasion would inspire all to embrace the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, non-violence, and peace.

In his message, the governor said that the values Gandhi championed remain profoundly relevant today. His principles of truth, non-violence, and peace transcend time and continue to guide people towards a better future. “Gandhi’s vision for our nation and his aspirations for a harmonious society are as important now as ever. He inspired communities to honour the essence of humanity and motivated people to work towards the greater good,” Parnaik said.

He added that Gandhi considered “cleanliness is next to godliness”. It is essential that people become more aware of their responsibility towards cleanliness and work collectively to keep their homes, neighbourhoods, and cities clean, hygienic, and sanitized.

“As a fitting tribute to the Father of our Nation, let us wholeheartedly engage in the ongoing nationwide cleanliness campaign,” he said.

“On this special occasion, let us unite to cultivate the habit of cleanliness in our children, so that it becomes a cherished tradition across India. Let us also pledge to follow the path of truth and non-violence, dedicating ourselves to achieving universal goodwill, tolerance, and harmony,” the governor added in his message.

