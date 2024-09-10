Arunachal Pradesh: Labour Minister Nyato Dukam Stresses Dignity of Labour for Industrial Growth

ITANAGAR: Labour and Employment Minister, Nyato Dukam, on Monday, underscored the critical role of both employers and employees in ensuring that the dignity of labour is upheld at all times for growth of industries and overall development.

The Minister was addressing the gathering for the interaction-cum-coordination meeting with the newly selected executive members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU), here.

“The respect and dignity of our labor force must be safeguarded by both employers and workers alike. A harmonious work environment where laborers are valued is essential for the growth of our industries and overall economic development,” he said.

He also urged all laborers to sincerely participate in the skill training programs while pointing out that the modern workforce demands new skills and adapting to the latest trends through training is the key to staying competitive. “I call upon all laborers to actively engage in skill training programs. These programs are designed to improve your abilities and open up new avenues for growth and employment,” he said.

In his address to the new executive members, Minister Dukam highlighted the importance of their role in ensuring the well-being of the labor community. “As the representatives of the workers, it is your duty to work diligently for their welfare. The laborers are the backbone of our industries, and their welfare is paramount for the progress of the state.”

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment from the government and the executive members to collaborate on initiatives that uplift the labor force, ensuring their rights and promoting their welfare.

