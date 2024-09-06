Arunachal Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Rape

Itanagar: A sessions court in Arunachal Pradesh West Kameng district has sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for rape and fined Rs 10,000 recently. The District and Sessions Judge, Bomdila, sentenced 19-year-old Aga Mechar for rape. The accused also received a one-month sentence and a fine of Rs 500 for wrongful restraint under Sections 341 and 376 of the IPC.

On November 8 last year, a written FIR from Bana in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district reported an assault and rape by an unknown person in a jungle near the Kameng-Bichom confluence. The victim, who has been delivering cold drinks in her mother’s agricultural field, was assaulted and raped after her mouth was gagged, rendering her unconscious. The accused fled the scene, leaving behind his bike and some belongings.

A case under Section 341/323/376 of the IPC was registered at the Seppa women police station, and an investigation launched. The then officer in-charge Seppa police station inspector Sochi Don and others, under the supervision of East Kameng Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom, swung into action and identified the accused, a woodcutter from Bana. Mechar, a resident of Mechar village, attempted to flee East Kameng headquarters, Seppa to escape. Within two hours of receiving the complaint, police successfully arrested Mechar from Seppa. After a thorough investigation, investigating officer sub-inspector Dumbang Taching submitted a chargesheet on February 8, 2024, and the trial commenced subsequently.

