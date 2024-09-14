Arunachal Pradesh: World Ozone Day Celebrated at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in West Siang with 'Ozone for Life' Theme

Itanagar: The world Ozone Day was celebrated at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Jirdin in West Siang district, by the Along Forest Division, with the theme “Ozone for Life”. The theme highlighted the importance of the ozone layer for life on earth and the ongoing efforts to protect it.

Usually, the day is celebrated annually on September 16. However, this year the department organised it before the scheduled date as per the direction of higher authority.

The programme commenced with tree plantation at the school campus by VKV Principal and Aalo divisional forest officer (DFO).

VKV Principal Indu Gurung applauded the Along forest division for organising the event which will be very beneficial for the students in particular and the public as a whole.

Such a programme helps students to understand their responsibility towards the environment from the very beginning, she said.

DFO Gopin Padu expressed gratitude to the school authorities for their support to let the forest department organise the event in their school. He expressed concern over alarming global warming which is due to depletion of the ozone layer.

Padu also emphasized on sustainable development to safeguard human existence and advised every one present to minimize use of air conditioners, refrigerators, pesticides and other products which release chlorofluorocarbons and other greenhouse gases which in turn depletes ozone layer.

Many coloorful activities including painting competitions among students, displaying awareness videos on importance of Ozone by department, prize distribution, were highlights of the day-long celebration.

