Arunachal screens Mann Ki Baat; Kanubari hosts special programme

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh witnessed the live screening of the 126th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday. Ministers, MLAs, panchayat leaders, and BJP workers participated from polling booth stations in their respective constituencies.

A special programme was organized at Kanubari in Longding district, where the BJP Kanubari mandal and district unit facilitated the live telecast. The event drew enthusiastic participation from leaders and workers, including Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Grabial D Wangsu, state convener of Mann Ki Baat and APIDFC chairman Nani Lajie, state general secretary Junty Singpho, resource mobilisation chairman Nima Sangey, district in-charge Mida Perme, ADC Longding, district and mandal officials, and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and several legislators joined the programme from Ziro, highlighting the wide reach of the Prime Minister’s address.

Speaking at the event, Wangsu thanked the state BJP for selecting his constituency for the live screening and praised the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership. Nani Lajie described Mann Ki Baat as a true “people’s programme” since its inception in 2014, emphasising how it inspires citizens through stories of innovation, service, and nation-building.

