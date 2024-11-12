Arunachal: Three day Eaglenest Butterfly Festival 2024 was held at Doimara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The first-ever three-day Eaglenest Butterfly festival 2024 was held at Doimara in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival, which started on November 9, was organized by Nature’s Friendship, Rupa and Mahila Shakti Kendra, Balipara, with support from the state tourism and environment, forest and climate change department. The festival, which celebrated the role of butterflies in the ecosystem, included butterfly and bird walks in Doimara and Khellong areas, along with discussion highlighting the importance of butterflies in maintaining ecological balance and their conservation,

Former minister D K Thongdok inaugurated the festival in presence of Conservator of Forest Millo Tassar, district tourism officer Tracy Thongdok, and others.

Students from Tezpur University, Rangapara College, Balipara College, panchayat members, and residents from Doimara, Kamengbari, and Rupa attended the festival. The festival ended on a positive note with certificates being awarded to participants and government departments.

