Assam Rifles sends Arunachal students on national integration tour to Gujarat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Under its civic action programme, the Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles (AR) has organized a national integration tour for students from Wangcha Rajkumar government college at Deomali in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, to attend the 26th Rashtra Katha Shivir in Gujarat.

The initiative aims to promote nationalism, national integration and exposure to India's cultural heritage and development.

A total of 11 students from the area of responsibility of the battalion are participating in the tour, scheduled from December 27 to January 4, next year. The tour was flagged off on Thursday from Deomali by state Geology, Mining and Minerals minister Wanki Lowang.

The students will attend the shivir organized by Vedic Mission Trust at Pransla village in Rajkot district of Gujarat.

During the programme, participants will interact with people from different parts of the country, helping them broaden their outlook and gain insights into social harmony, unity and cultural diversity.

The national integration tour also seeks to positively channel the energy of local youth by encouraging constructive engagement and awareness, while helping prevent social challenges such as drug abuse and insurgency.

