BJP Meghalaya seeks sternest action against attempts to disrupt Christmas harmony

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly condemned incidents that it said sought to vitiate the spirit of Christmas, with BJP Meghalaya chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang asserting that such acts strike at the core of India's civilizational values and its long-standing tradition of communal harmony.

Emphasizing that Christmas is a festival symbolizing love, unity and compassion beyond the boundaries of religion, caste or creed, Kharkrang said attempts to spread hatred during the festive season were deeply painful and unacceptable. The BJP spokesperson stated that while Christmas is celebrated across the country with enthusiasm by people from all communities, the actions of a few individuals allegedly aimed at disrupting the celebrations undermine the message of universal brotherhood and tarnish the nation's inclusive ethos.

Reiterating its unwavering commitment to the unity and equality of all religions, the state party leadership stressed its faith in the Constitution, maintaining that the right of every citizen to celebrate any festival in a manner they choose is inviolable.

Rejecting what it described as efforts by certain political groups to portray isolated criminal acts as organized programmes for narrow political gains, the BJP Meghalaya leader pointed out that the Prime Minister and senior party leaders regularly participate in Christmas services, including this year, setting a clear example for party workers across the country. He also questioned the credibility of political opponents who, it alleged, were seeking to draw political mileage from criminal incidents rather than standing firmly for communal harmony.

Calling for exemplary punishment, BJP Meghalaya demanded that those responsible for offending public sentiments during the Christmas season be apprehended without delay, prosecuted and punished under the strictest provisions of law.

"BJP Meghalaya stands with every ordinary Indian in demanding that the criminals who have carried out these deplorable acts and have offended the sentiment of every citizen of our nation be arrested, be tried and be punished according to the strictest provisions under the law," Kharkrang said.

