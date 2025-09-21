BJP ST Morcha Organizes Tree Plantation Drive in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesu unit of BJP ST morcha led by its president Kame Yangfo on Saturday, successfully organised a tree plantation programme at Energy Park, here, as part of Seva Pakhwada 2025, under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.”

The initiative, symbolically dedicating each sapling to mothers, aims to promote environmental protection and a greener, healthier Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and state BJP president Kaling Moyong, whose presence added significance to the event.

Following the plantation drive, the team attended a documentary screening and exhibition organised by the BJP Itanagar district unit in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha.

The exhibition highlighted the inspiring life and journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising his principles of seva (service), sankalp (resolution), and vikas (development).

The party extended an open invitation to citizens to visit the exhibition at Energy Park, expressing gratitude to participants and volunteers for their support in advancing eco-friendly and progressive initiatives in the state.

