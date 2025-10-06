BRTF team recovers fallen bus from gorge in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Displaying exemplary efficiency and resolve, the 90 Road Construction Company of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak successfully recovered a Tawang-bound bus that had fallen into a 100-metre-deep valley on the BCT Road near Baisakhi at Dirang in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official sources, the accident occurred around 6:30 am on October 2, when the bus reportedly lost control and plunged down a steep slope.

Upon receiving the alert, the 42 BRTF swiftly launched a well-coordinated recovery operation, deploying trained personnel and heavy machinery to the remote and difficult terrain. The recovery process began on October 3 and continued through October 4, with teams working tirelessly under challenging conditions to safely retrieve the vehicle.

Despite the rugged terrain and limited access, the operation was completed without any secondary incidents or injuries, reflecting the high level of professionalism and planning by the BRTF.

Local residents and district officials praised the dedication and swift response of the BRTF team, noting that their prompt action prevented further damage or risk in the accident zone. The successful recovery highlights the BRTF’s vital role in ensuring road safety and emergency response capabilities along the strategically important mountain routes of Arunachal Pradesh.

