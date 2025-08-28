DC calls for collective fight against drug menace in Arunachal district

Our correspondent

Itanagar: East Siang deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani on Wednesday urged civil society groups and NGOs to take a lead role in combating the drug menace, stressing that the responsibility of securing a better future for the youth lies with the entire society. Chairing the 12th NCORD meeting at Pasighat, the district headquarters, Jiwani emphasised strict implementation and monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

She directed centre in-charges to comply with state government regulations, while assuring that the district administration will ensure regular inspections.

A key focus of the meeting was integrating skill development into the rehabilitation process.

The DC asked NGOs and the skill development department to create avenues of self-employment for recovered youths through vocational training, and called for awareness materials on available courses to be widely disseminated through mass and social media.

The meeting, organized by the East Siang Police, also reviewed ongoing initiatives under the “Voice Against Drug Abuse” (VADA) clubs, prohibition of drinking in public places, joint checks on illegal liquor outlets, enforcement drives and intensified patrolling in vulnerable areas.

