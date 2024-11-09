Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students' Award Function Held in Arunachal Pradesh District

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: The golden jubilee meritorious students’ award function was held at Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday to honour the meritorious students of the district.

West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage and Zila parishad member Genya Ori grace the occasion along with DDSE D Kato.

The meritorious students were awarded with cash prizes and certificates.

The state government recently introduced the award for the students of class III to class XII. Thirty top three students were selected from each class and awarded during the event, an official release informed here.

The DC congratulated all the awardees and urged the teachers to be sincere and dedicated in their duties and create a good atmosphere for students.

“Right environment and right mind are to be with the students. The good coordination among parents, teachers, and students will bring good academic results,” the DC said and advised the students to avail themselves of the facilities of modern technology to help gain knowledge.

Hage further appealed to the parents to support their children’s future careers.

“Education is the only foundation upon which individuals build their better future,” she said, and she appealed to the education department to bring out the best result for the current academic session.

ZPM Ori, in his address, appealed to the students to instill a sense of competitiveness in them to excel in their lives. The occasion was also attended by teachers, retired headmasters, students, and parents, the release added.

