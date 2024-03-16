Jawaharlal Nehru College Mathematics Department conducts international webinar in East Siang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Mathematics Department of Jawaharlal Nehru College at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh conducted its first-ever international webinar on Friday entitled "A One-Day Mathematics Talk on International Day of Mathematics (IDM-2024)."

The programme coordinator, Dr. Gete Umbrey, stated that the webinar aimed to motivate students to understand conceptual mathematics while honouring the International Day of Mathematics (IDM). Such a programme is essential to ignite students' minds and explore the beauty and significance of mathematics in today's technological world.

The college principal, Dr. Tasi Taloh, congratulated the department for hosting such a prestigious and student-centric event. He thanked the resource persons from both the country and abroad for delivering their expert talks and encouraged students to make the most of the expertise shared.

Dr. D. P. Panda, IQAC coordinator and HoD of Commerce, congratulated the mathematics department for organising a vital exposure program. He emphasised that mathematics is not just for mathematicians or mathematics students but an indispensable skill that everyone needs to acquire to lead a meaningful life.

The resource person, Prof. Bhaba Kumar Sarma from the mathematics department at IIT Guwahati, encouraged students to enjoy doing mathematics rather than simply reading or memorizing. He also suggested various sources for learning mathematics and emphasised the importance of committing to one's chosen path to succeed. Another resource person, Dr. Nipen Saikia, from Rajiv Gandhi University's mathematics department, enthralled the students with the contributions of Indian mathematicians to the modern world.

He highlighted the inspirational life and contributions of Srinivasa Ramanujan, emphasising his significant contributions to analysis and number theory.

Another resource person Alfonso Bustamante, a mathematician and computer scientist from Santiago, Chile, South America, demonstrated remarkable manipulation of algebraic graphs. He showcased how even laymen without programming knowledge can utilise his graph library to handle algebraic graph expressions.

