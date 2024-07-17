Work as a team to improve education department: Arunachal Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Tuesday called upon the departmental officials to work as a team, ensuring utmost transparency and cooperation to make the department as one of the best in the state.

The minister made the appeal during the first review meeting of the department held during the day, which was attended by Advisor to the department Mutchu Mithi, education commissioner Amjad Tak, secretary Duly Kamduk and other senior officials.

“Education touches human lives directly. We must work as a team, ensuring transparency and cooperation. There is no room for mistrust. We will achieve our goals together, but we will not hesitate to make major reshuffles if there is a lack of trust and transparency,” the minister said.

The meeting discussed the current status of Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE) covering key areas such as access and retention, quality and innovation, the Right to Education (RTE), gender and equity, PM SHRI, inclusive education, digital initiatives, community mobilization, early childhood care and education (ECCE), skill education, sports and physical education, and teacher education and training. Detailed discussions were made on infrastructure development emphasizing quality and uniformity in school design.

Decisions include, mandatory safety and infrastructure certificates for schools, a structural safety audit with a report due within a month, and a prohibition on educational activities in unsafe buildings were also taken.

A presentation on the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) was also made highlighting ongoing initiatives and future plans for higher education. The state's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 36.5 per cent was noted as significantly higher than the national average of 28.4 percent.

Discussions also included re-launch of RUSA as PM USHA and the Arunachal Pradesh Private Education Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Act to regulate private universities. Strict actions against institutions issuing fake degrees and stringent monitoring to prevent malpractices were emphasized.

The meeting also discussed utilization of existing assets, National Service Scheme (NSS) activities, and the functioning of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and implementation of National Education Policy guidelines, among others.

Sona emphasized on the importance of continuous improvement and welcomed suggestions from attendees to enhance the educational landscape of the northeastern state.

Mithi in his deliberations said that timely interventions are crucial for the success of all flagship programs. The meeting concluded with the department’s commitment to implement the discussed strategies and ensure the educational framework meets the highest standards of quality and inclusivity.

