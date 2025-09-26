15-foot-high statue of Zubeen Garg to be constructed at Bongaigaon: MP Phani Bhusan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MP, Barpeta Parliamentary constituency, on Thursday announced that a 15-foot-high bronze statue of heartthrob Zubeen Garg would be constructed at Bongaigaon within 2025. He said that the order for construction of the statue had already been placed to an artiste from Mirza, Assam, and an advance of five lakh rupees was also paid to the sculpture.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Choudhury revealed that the foundation stone for the statue would be laid on November 18, marking the birthday of the legend. “We have shortlisted three prime locations already. The first option is the unused Railway land near Bir Chilarai Flyover at Paglasthan. I have submitted a letter to the DC of Bongaigaon in this regard and we have started a process for communicating with the Railway administration in this regard. Nevertheless, we have kept two more options in consideration, Theme Park and The Eco Park of Bongaigaon,” he stated.

Phani Bhusan Choudhury stated that the total project was expected to cost around 40 lakh rupees in its initial phase. “This lump sum budget is only for the base and the statue. We also have some extended plans for the future, like developing a park around the statue. But primarily, we are focussing on construction of the statue itself. We have set up a target of three month for completion of this, and hopefully, by December 31, 2025, we shall be able to inaugurate the statue of Zubeen Garg in the heart of Bongaigaon,” Choudhury stated.

“Zubeen Garg loved Bongaigaon and its people deeply. No one can fulfil the void left by his absence, but this is a humble attempt to keep the legendary singer immortal in the heart of Bongaigaon,” said Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

